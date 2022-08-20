Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3726
Storm clouds
More fun with the Panorama setting?
The field is not L-shaped.
The fence is not curved.
“Panorama” is clearly designed for a distant background,
not
the foreground!
August 20: my mom’s birthday.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“No more this month; I promise. [Travel-day Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Trash II”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“My every-visit Hand photo”
5 years ago:
“Tomorrow’s the big day!”
6 years ago:
“Horrible shot, but butterfly #48”
7 years ago:
“Back to reality (and a single-subject day)”
8 years ago:
“Getting BILLY home”
9 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail: A different POV”
10 years ago:
“Almost-ventral Common Buckeye”
11 years ago:
“August abstract #6”
[ PXL_20220820_201729793S155x51B20C15tm :: cell phone ]
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3727
photos
41
followers
33
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3720
3721
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
20th August 2022 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
panoramic
,
panorama
,
storm clouds
,
tm-p4a
,
panorama mode
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close