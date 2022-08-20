Previous
Storm clouds by rhoing
Photo 3726

Storm clouds

More fun with the Panorama setting?
The field is not L-shaped.
The fence is not curved.
“Panorama” is clearly designed for a distant background, not the foreground!

August 20: my mom’s birthday.

[ PXL_20220820_201729793S155x51B20C15tm :: cell phone ]
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
