Previous
Abort! Abort! by rhoing
Photo 4350

Abort! Abort!

What a disrupted day.

Haven’t rowed on water in a while, and today the wind was light, so I geared up and went to the lake. However, I promised myself that if the lake level were too low, I would not be stubborn and launch, so I planned accordingly for the contingency of having to pivot to the gym.

Well, the lake level was too low, so I honored my promise to myself and grudgingly gave up on rowing the shell and headed to the gym.

I was sitting at my locker and my phone rang. It was our preferred general contractor saying he was nearby and would take a look at our window sash that had come apart during my re-screening project that began last fall and finished in the spring. (I re-screened all seventeen windows.)

So I had to bail from the gym and meet the contractor at home.

The good news is that he did more than assess the window situation, he repaired it. Hardly any materials, so we just owed him for his time. It was a bargain, and so nice to have that taken off our “list.”

Although I didn’t get to row at the lake, and I didn’t get to row in the AC at the gym, we got the window repaired and I documented three butterflies in the area today:
» Variegated Fritillary
» Painted Lady
» Spicebush Swallowtail

Now I know not to even contemplate a lake row until we get a bunch more rain. :-(

[ PXL_20240821_175357007_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

August 21 posts
       “Extras”:  
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Hibiscus [Travel-day filler]”
 3 years ago: “How do you title this?”
 4 years ago: “5 miles out…” (Got to go this day — sigh)
 5 years ago: “Fiery Skipper, top view”
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Totality”
 8 years ago: “Happy accident”
 9 years ago: “Crape myrtle busting out”
10 years ago: “Hosta Regal Splendor”
11 years ago: “Don’t know why I pressed the button…”
12 years ago: “Back on the water…” Gah!
13 years ago: “Semi-desperation”
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Glad your day ended up going well after all that.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise