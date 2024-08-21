Abort! Abort!

Haven’t rowed on water in a while, and today the wind was light, so I geared up and went to the lake. However, I promised myself that if the lake level were too low, I would not be stubborn and launch, so I planned accordingly for the contingency of having to pivot to the gym.
Well, the lake level was too low, so I honored my promise to myself and grudgingly gave up on rowing the shell and headed to the gym.
I was sitting at my locker and my phone rang. It was our preferred general contractor saying he was nearby and would take a look at our window sash that had come apart during my re-screening project that began last fall and finished in the spring. (I re-screened all seventeen windows.)
So I had to bail from the gym and meet the contractor at home.
The good news is that he did more than assess the window situation, he repaired it. Hardly any materials, so we just owed him for his time. It was a bargain, and so nice to have that taken off our “list.”