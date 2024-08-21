Previous
Spicebush Swallowtail by rhoing
49 / 365

Spicebush Swallowtail

My consolation from not rowing at the lake. This butterfly was flitting about persistently, only to land occasionally on these dead oak leaves. Go figure.

Second sighting and post this summer. Previous post showed the tops of the wings.

» ID’ed as Papilio troilus or “Spicebush Swallowtail” at: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Papilio troilus or “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240821_175733742_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise