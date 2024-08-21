Sign up
49 / 365
Spicebush Swallowtail
My consolation from not rowing at the lake. This butterfly was flitting about persistently, only to land occasionally on these dead oak leaves. Go figure.
Second sighting and post this summer.
Previous post
showed the tops of the wings.
» ID’ed as
Papilio troilus
or “Spicebush Swallowtail” at: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Papilio troilus
or “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20240821_175733742_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
Main album
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
2
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4399
photos
38
followers
39
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Extras
Taken
21st August 2024 10:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
spicebush swallowtail
,
tmbutterflies
,
papilio troilus
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tm21aug
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
August 30th, 2024
