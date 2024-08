My consolation from not rowing at the lake. This butterfly was flitting about persistently, only to land occasionally on these dead oak leaves. Go figure.Second sighting and post this summer. Previous post showed the tops of the wings.» ID’ed asor “Spicebush Swallowtail” at: [ iNaturalist » Submitted asor “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide » Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [[ PXL_20240821_175733742_LE15tm :: cell phone ]