Photo 3863
Painted Lady [Filler]
Four eye spots. Easy ID.
» Submitted as
Vanessa cardui
or “Painted Lady”: [
Butterflies & Moths of North America
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Pumpkin filler”
2 years ago:
“‘Groundhog Day’ (Pandemic Puzzle #23+)”
3 years ago:
“Atlatl Rock, Valley of Fire (Nevada)”
4 years ago:
“And out of the wrapper!”
5 years ago:
“‘Take me home…’ [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“A different perspective”
7 years ago:
“3D laser-cut metal model”
8 years ago:
“Half the oars now have a rack…”
9 years ago:
“Day 2 of Captivity. Diffusion.”
10 years ago:
“Thank you, Clare!”
11 years ago:
“The party’s ending…”
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
9th November 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
,
lepidoptera
,
vanessa cardui
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmfiller
,
tmbutterflies2022
