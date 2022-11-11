Previous
Painted Lady [Filler] by rhoing
Painted Lady [Filler]

Four eye spots. Easy ID.
» Submitted as Vanessa cardui or “Painted Lady”: [ Butterflies & Moths of North America ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

11th November 2022

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
