Photo 3864
‘Frost on the pumpkin’
As it were. First frost, pre-winter 2022.
Hey — not a filler!
[ PXL_20221112_133827359S100x75Atm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“
Give blood
”
2 years ago:
“More to learn!”
3 years ago:
“Badwater Basin: –282' (–86m)”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“
Zingiber officinale
”
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Don't know yet!”
8 years ago:
“*My* [poor-man’s] stud-finders”
9 years ago:
“Kleinia grantii”
10 years ago:
“Six more days of red…”
11 years ago:
“When you suck at flash photography…”
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3864
photos
41
followers
37
following
3857
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
12th November 2022 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
flowers
,
rose
,
frost
,
knockout rose
,
rosaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
rosa radrazz
,
shrub rose
,
tm-p4a
