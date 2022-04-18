Sign up
Photo 3759
Door hardware
I just think this door knob — with an old school key hole — is a work of art.
[ PXL_20220418_212646322e122cwS75x100tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“On living far away… [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Ten turtles!”
3 years ago:
“Day 8: Grinding down the mortar”
4 years ago:
“Saying good-bye”
5 years ago:
“Spiraling spheres”
6 years ago:
“After a dandelion head disperses”
7 years ago:
“Lauren”
8 years ago:
“Good Friday post: Cornus florida (Dogwood)”
9 years ago:
“Cambridge Common”
10 years ago:
“On a clear day”
11 years ago:
“Clothesline Project”
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Danette Thompson
ace
I agree!
July 3rd, 2023
