Photo 3758
Easter dinner, 2022
The wine is
“Frisk” (Prickly Riesling)
, a favorite white wine in our family.
[ PXL_20220417_173440753e100cwS75x100Atm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Belated birthday celebration”
2 years ago:
“It’s always something, isn’t it?”
3 years ago:
“Day 7 — More mud. No tiles.”
(No more purple!)
4 years ago:
“Matchie-Matchie”
5 years ago:
“Travel day”
(Alas, no longer in business)
6 years ago:
“Refractions … but reflections, too”
7 years ago:
“Tulip close-up”
8 years ago:
“Beauty in patterns”
9 years ago:
“Vanilla planifolia”
10 years ago:
“Covered in dew”
11 years ago:
“This probably looks like a desperation choice…”
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
dinner
,
wine
,
easter
,
riesling
,
frisk
,
tm-p4a
,
prickly riesling
Danette Thompson
ace
Nicely captured
July 2nd, 2023
