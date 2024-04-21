Previous
'Monarch Watch 2024' begins
Photo 4221

‘Monarch Watch 2024’ begins

A one-frame day.
My largest patch of butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), planted two years ago. Last year I discovered Monarch caterpillars in early May, completely missing the visits of the egg-laying females. Now that the plants are leafing, I hope to see the whole process unfold, and will endeavor to find a way to protect the caterpillars from predators. I recently rescreened all 17 windows and I have an almost-full roll of screen wire that turned out to be the wrong color. Perhaps I can fabricate something with the fiberglass screen for the week or two between egg-hatching and chrysalis-spinning…

21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Thom Mitchell
