Previous
Next
At the park by rhoing
Photo 3762

At the park

3½ months after rotator cuff surgery (right side). We are blessed to have lived to see grandchildren … and blessed to have our health so we can do this kind of active stuff with them! You rock, Mimi!

[ PXL_20220421_173408164S75x100O :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #36: reverse side [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Another ripple from coronavirus…”
 3 years ago: “Mangoes & cheese”
 4 years ago: “Greg through the Glass [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “His ’n’ Hers…”
 6 years ago: “Camera as photocopier”
 7 years ago: “A beautiful afternoon to spend at a vineyard”
 8 years ago: “Staghorn fern”
 9 years ago: “Only frame on a long travel day”
10 years ago: “Xu and Markum” (Now married, with children!)
11 years ago: “More storm damage…”
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise