Previous
Next
Photo 3762
At the park
3½ months after rotator cuff surgery (right side). We are blessed to have lived to see grandchildren … and blessed to have our health so we can do this kind of active stuff with them! You rock, Mimi!
[ PXL_20220421_173408164S75x100O :: cell phone ]
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3948
photos
39
followers
38
following
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
Tags
grandma
,
playground
,
slide
,
mimi
,
grandson
,
grandchild
,
tmclare
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandson
,
tmgrandchild
