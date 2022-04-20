Previous
Granddaughter (4½) by rhoing
Photo 3761

Granddaughter (4½)

One of my favorite subjects.

[ PXL_20220420_162236905S100x75 :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
She's going to be a heartbreaker! She's just beautiful.
July 6th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Indeed! ❤️
July 6th, 2023  
