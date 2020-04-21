Another ripple from coronavirus…

This doesn't look choppy, right? But looks can be deceiving. By the time I launched and got out into more-open water, my hat blew off within 125 meters of the dock. It was a battle just to stay on the lake for enough meters to make it worthwhile. It was a “creative” 13.5K exercise in staying upright.



So how is this “another ripple from coronavirus”? With significantly fewer domestic airline flights, weather forecasts have had to rely on significantly less data and, therefore, have been even less accurate. So the ~10mph winds I expected were 15+ mph.



[ IMG_20200421_145711742SOOC12x9tm :: cell phone ]