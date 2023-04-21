Previous
Next
Dinosaurs + Slime + 3-year old = by rhoing
Photo 4072

Dinosaurs + Slime + 3-year old =

Minutes of fun!

[ PXL_20230421_140453202.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “At the park” (Ha — same park as yesterday; other grandchild!)
 2 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #36: reverse side [Filler]”
 3 years ago: “Another ripple from coronavirus…”
 4 years ago: “Mangoes & cheese”
 5 years ago: “Greg through the Glass [Filler]”
 6 years ago: “His ’n’ Hers…”
 7 years ago: “Camera as photocopier”
 8 years ago: “A beautiful afternoon to spend at a vineyard”
 9 years ago: “Staghorn fern”
10 years ago: “Only frame on a long travel day”
11 years ago: “Xu and Markum”
12 years ago: “More storm damage…”
21st April 2023 21st Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Cute pic
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise