Photo 4072
Dinosaurs + Slime + 3-year old =
Minutes of fun!
[ PXL_20230421_140453202.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“At the park”
(Ha — same park as
yesterday
; other grandchild!)
2 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #36: reverse side [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Another ripple from coronavirus…”
4 years ago:
“Mangoes & cheese”
5 years ago:
“Greg through the Glass [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“His ’n’ Hers…”
7 years ago:
“Camera as photocopier”
8 years ago:
“A beautiful afternoon to spend at a vineyard”
9 years ago:
“Staghorn fern”
10 years ago:
“Only frame on a long travel day”
11 years ago:
“Xu and Markum”
12 years ago:
“More storm damage…”
21st April 2023
21st Apr 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
bkb in the city
Cute pic
January 11th, 2024
