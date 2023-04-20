Last day of Grandparent-sitting

Today there was playing with Jenga blocks (although not actually playing Jenga), playing on the swingset in the backyard, then going to a really nice playground in the area.
Not many photos today; two of them and two of us kept me busy! Mom & dad return tonight.
Okay, I said I would allow mid-April through the end of the year remain unposted. But what’s happened is that I’m not taking many frames in mid-January, so without posts for now, I’ll fill in the blanks — particularly with visits out east — while I can.