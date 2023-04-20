Previous
Next
Last day of Grandparent-sitting by rhoing
Photo 4071

Last day of Grandparent-sitting

Today there was playing with Jenga blocks (although not actually playing Jenga), playing on the swingset in the backyard, then going to a really nice playground in the area.

Not many photos today; two of them and two of us kept me busy! Mom & dad return tonight.

Okay, I said I would allow mid-April through the end of the year remain unposted. But what’s happened is that I’m not taking many frames in mid-January, so without posts for now, I’ll fill in the blanks — particularly with visits out east — while I can.

[ PXL_20230420_184359261_8x12tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Granddaughter (4½)”
 2 years ago: “Another hack at it”
 3 years ago: “Kayakers”
 4 years ago: “Change of manager…”
 5 years ago: “Light in B&W”
 6 years ago: “Day-trip to St. Louis”
 7 years ago: “Dad’s drill index”
 8 years ago: “Back at Lambert-St. Louis International…”
 9 years ago: “Happy Easter!”
10 years ago: “Looks like a 5-course meal to me!”
11 years ago: “Finally!”
12 years ago: “Losing its top…”
20th April 2023 20th Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great action shot!
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise