Mimi & Papa’s busy day!

With “mom and dad” still soaking up rays to the south, this morning we took the two grandchildren for a walk in the neighborhood to the Little Free Library.
After lunch and rest time (for the grandchildren!), we went to the grocery store and stopped at the public library on the way home. Our grandson was happy to entertain himself with an activity on a screen while his sister selected a bunch of books (several Berenstain Bears titles). When it was time to get the groceries home, our little reader scanned her books herself to check them out; that was pretty cool to witness!
After putting away groceries — and Mimi reading a story — PapaThom duty was to take sister to her ice skating lesson.
A busy day!
Commentary This post reveals another anomaly with the Google Pixel “Portrait” setting. Follow the headphones cable from the top of the monitor … to the bottom edge of the photo in the middle. It disappears … and comes back. The cable probably is no farther from the lens than the subject’s near-and-far arms. Yet the focus disappears almost completely. There is also some pixelated “noise” just above the black ball-and-socket joint where the monitor is attached to its base. sigh