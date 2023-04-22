She wanted her pink socks to be prominent

Initially she posed standing with one foot very far forward to show off her pink socks. I suggested this pose and got cooperation … even without invoking Mimi. I really like this one of her; one of my favorites.
This was her second day of her introduction to the game of soccer … or “football” if you prefer, but I do not :). It was through the municipal Parks & Recreation department and it was interesting for me to see what was taught and said at a second, one-hour session to ~5 year olds!
Now for some reason, ON1 Photo Raw did not alter the Date & Time Taken data. Go figure.