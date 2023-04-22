Previous
She wanted her pink socks to be prominent by rhoing
Photo 4073

She wanted her pink socks to be prominent

Initially she posed standing with one foot very far forward to show off her pink socks. I suggested this pose and got cooperation … even without invoking Mimi. I really like this one of her; one of my favorites. 

This was her second day of her introduction to the game of soccer … or “football” if you prefer, but I do not :). It was through the municipal Parks & Recreation department and it was interesting for me to see what was taught and said at a second, one-hour session to ~5 year olds!

Now for some reason, ON1 Photo Raw did not alter the Date & Time Taken data. Go figure.

[ PXL_20230422_174851738.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

