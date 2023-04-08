Previous
1904 Elmore Runabout, detail by rhoing
Photo 4059

1904 Elmore Runabout, detail

Today we went to the Clyde Museum in Clyde, Ohio. This is a 1904 Runabout, built by the Elmore Manufacturing Company.

This image revealed something interesting about my phone’s camera. It was shot in “Portrait” mode, blurring what the lens thinks is the background. After saving this photo SOOC with my name, I noticed areas of the distant background that were in sharp focus. Clearly, the lens has an algorithm that does not use distance as its criterion. So I had to blur three areas that were in sharper focus.

Then, as I was writing up this post, I noticed two more objects that were in sharp focus that are in the distant background. Re-edit! To emphasize what was changed, I may have to post the original as a filler somewhere.

ON1 Photo Raw to the rescue (Line Mask tool) for the blurring, but it also completely obliterated the meta data, notably the Date/Time taken. Looks like I still missed a wee bit of handrail support below the horn clamp on the steering column and a sliver of carpeting. Oh, well. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
[ PXL_20230408_145522299_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

