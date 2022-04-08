Previous
Two years! by rhoing
Photo 3751

Two years!

The previous one was amazing. (One of my few posts to make the PP.) The anticipation and lead-up to the 2017 even provided me with lots of posts.

Seven months later I was already looking forward to Eclipse 2024!

» The artist: Dr. Tyler Nordgren.
» See this poster image on his home page
» More at Wikipedia

I thought Nordgren was a student graphic artist at Southern Illinois University, but that’s very far off the mark. From his web site: ‘For the 2017 “Great American Eclipse’ he wrote the book, SUN MOON EARTH: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets, describing the vast array of social and scientific influences eclipses have had throughout history. Dr Nordgren also produced a series of 30 eclipse travel posters for communities, state, and national parks in the path of totality [emphasis added]. These posters are being collected by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.”

[ PXL_20220408_123528403S810x1213Atm :: cell phone ]

