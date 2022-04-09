Sign up
Photo 3752
Happy Birthday!
One of Clare’s “happy places,” nationally-recognized
Scratch Brewing Company
in Ava, Illinois. (Clearly, the picnic table wasn’t quite level.)
[ PXL_20220409_171537313SOOC100x75tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
(on Clare’s birthdays)
1 year ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare!”
2 years ago:
“Birthday gathering, socially distanced”
3 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare!”
4 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Sweetie!”
5 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare! (Grandma-to-be!)”
6 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare … in Beantown!”
7 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare … NOLA style!”
8 years ago:
“Post #1200”
9 years ago:
“Seeing stars”
10 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare!!”
11 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Clare!!”
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
ace
I sincerely hope it was a very happy birthday for Clare. =)
