Previous
Next
Happy Birthday! by rhoing
Photo 3752

Happy Birthday!

One of Clare’s “happy places,” nationally-recognized Scratch Brewing Company in Ava, Illinois. (Clearly, the picnic table wasn’t quite level.)

[ PXL_20220409_171537313SOOC100x75tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back (on Clare’s birthdays)
  1 year ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare!”
 2 years ago: “Birthday gathering, socially distanced”
 3 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare!”
 4 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Sweetie!”
 5 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare! (Grandma-to-be!)”
 6 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare … in Beantown!”
 7 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare … NOLA style!”
 8 years ago: “Post #1200”
 9 years ago: “Seeing stars”
10 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare!!”
11 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Clare!!”
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I sincerely hope it was a very happy birthday for Clare. =)
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise