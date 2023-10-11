Previous
Jordan Pond

Nine months behind in posting. I’m going to give up on those missing nine months and just try to start anew in 2024.

We were scheduled for a week-long program in Bar Harbor, Maine, and Acadia National Park in July. We ended up cancelling that entire trip because of the airline’s delay: our flight eventually left 30½ hours late. So we went home and filed claims for all of our trip insurance arrangement. It took a lot of records and ten weeks, but we eventually got all our money back.

But then came our October trip to Massachusetts to visit the kids and grandkids. Massachusetts and Maine practically touch, right? Well, Bar Harbor isn’t as close as you might think, but we got there (no thanks to a particular Dallas-based airline…). We hiked The Bee Hive, South Bubble and Cadillac Mountain — great trip. Perhaps there will be other photos from this trip, but this is one of my favorites: my best shot of Jordan Pond.

