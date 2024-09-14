Sign up
Previous
Photo 4374
Chickweed Geometer
An easy ID. Well, with help from an app.
Interestingly, “
Males … have strikingly plumose (featherlike) antennae. Females … have filiform (threadlike) antennae
.”
» See
BugGuide page (with images)
. So this is clearly a female.
» Words of the Day: [
plumose
] [
filiform
]
» ID’ed as
Haematopis grataria
or “Chickweed Geometer”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240914_134226321_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th September 2024
14th Sep 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
geometridae
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
chickweed geometer
,
haematopis grataria
,
geometrid moths
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
tm14sep
,
sterrhinae
Thom Mitchell
ace
@jesika2
Another pretty moth!
September 30th, 2024
