Chickweed Geometer by rhoing
Photo 4374

Chickweed Geometer

An easy ID. Well, with help from an app.

Interestingly, “Males … have strikingly plumose (featherlike) antennae. Females … have filiform (threadlike) antennae.”
» See BugGuide page (with images). So this is clearly a female.
» Words of the Day: [ plumose ] [ filiform ]

» ID’ed as Haematopis grataria or “Chickweed Geometer”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240914_134226321_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

