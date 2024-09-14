Previous
Orange Epipagis by rhoing
63 / 365

Orange Epipagis

Only iNaturalist has a common name.
Otherwise, it’s Epipagis fenestralis or Epipagis huronalis.
Taxonomists…

» ID’ed as Epipagis fenestralis/Epipagis huronalis
   [ BAMONA ]
» Submitted as Epipagis fenestralis (or “Orange Epipagis” at iNaturalist):
   [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages:
   [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240914_134611095_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

Jesika
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2024  
