63 / 365
Orange Epipagis
Only iNaturalist has a common name.
Otherwise, it’s
Epipagis fenestralis
or
Epipagis huronalis
.
Taxonomists…
» ID’ed as
Epipagis fenestralis
/
Epipagis huronalis
[
BAMONA
]
» Submitted as
Epipagis fenestralis
(or “Orange Epipagis” at iNaturalist):
[
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages:
[
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240914_134611095_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
» Main album
14th September 2024
14th Sep 24
1
2
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4437
photos
39
followers
40
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
61
4370
62
4371
4372
4373
63
4374
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Taken
14th September 2024 6:46pm
Tags
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
crambidae
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
crambid snout moths
,
tm14sep
,
spilomelinae
,
epipagis fenestralis
,
epipagis huronalis
,
orange epipagis
Jesika
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2024
