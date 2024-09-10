Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
Kindergarten classroom…
Circa 1950.
Monroe School.
Topeka, Kansas.
Powerful space to be in.
Another 5-star NPS site.
I learned a lot about the case here, and digging some more for this post.
I’m trying to imagine a unanimous SCOTUS decision in a case like this now…
»
Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park
»
Oliver Brown et al. v. The Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas
[ PXL_20240910_173121039_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
» Main album
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Tags
kansas
,
nps
,
segregation
,
topeka
,
supreme court
,
national park service
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm10sep
,
monroe school
,
brown v. board
,
brown v. board of education
