Previous
Kindergarten classroom… by rhoing
61 / 365

Kindergarten classroom…

Circa 1950.
Monroe School.
Topeka, Kansas.
Powerful space to be in.
Another 5-star NPS site.
I learned a lot about the case here, and digging some more for this post.
I’m trying to imagine a unanimous SCOTUS decision in a case like this now…

» Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park
» Oliver Brown et al. v. The Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas

[ PXL_20240910_173121039_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise