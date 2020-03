I forget what prompted this (probably packing for a trip), but I discovered last week that I have two kinds of razor cartridges and four handles. Two of the handles are disintegrating and they are the handles for which I had cartridges.I ordered a dozen cartridges for the cartridge-less handle and here it is loaded with a new cartridge.Taken with a GorillaPod and “foldio,” a light box that spares me having to control the flash attachment. GorillaPod by joby® foldio1 by orangemonkie [ IMG_0562e030ccwS105x70B15C05tm :: 60mm :: foldio ]