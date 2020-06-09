Previous
Covid-19 test result by rhoing
Photo 3168

Covid-19 test result

Clare tested negative. :)
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
