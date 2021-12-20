Our younger daughter and her husband are expecting their first. We’ve known since a certain night in October when “poker-faced” Grace declined a glass of wine or hard cider and looked knowingly at Neal. They had done a home pregnancy test that morning. Now we know more. The baby girl is due in mid-June. This is why Clare has pulled the trigger and scheduled her rotator cuff surgery for early-early January: she wants to be recovered enough to be holding a 7–8 pound baby in mid-June!! In any case, we are so excited! Another baby, but also excited for Grace & Neal!
I don’t know if any other grandparents have felt the way we have, but when we had just one grandchild, we felt like we were just newbies or novices, perhaps “on probation” (as grandparents). Then when #2 came, we didn’t feel like rookies anymore. When #3 comes, are we “old hands” at the role (emphasis on the entire, two-word term, not just the “old” part)? :)