Previous
Next
#3! by rhoing
Photo 3684

#3!

Our younger daughter and her husband are expecting their first. We’ve known since a certain night in October when “poker-faced” Grace declined a glass of wine or hard cider and looked knowingly at Neal. They had done a home pregnancy test that morning. Now we know more. The baby girl is due in mid-June. This is why Clare has pulled the trigger and scheduled her rotator cuff surgery for early-early January: she wants to be recovered enough to be holding a 7–8 pound baby in mid-June!! In any case, we are so excited! Another baby, but also excited for Grace & Neal!

I don’t know if any other grandparents have felt the way we have, but when we had just one grandchild, we felt like we were just newbies or novices, perhaps “on probation” (as grandparents). Then when #2 came, we didn’t feel like rookies anymore. When #3 comes, are we “old hands” at the role (emphasis on the entire, two-word term, not just the “old” part)? :)

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Back in Massachusetts!” (This grandson is such a little person now!)
 2 years ago: “ETSOOI’ed taproom coaster [Travel day A]”
 3 years ago: No post (Really?)
 4 years ago: “Cloud Gate selfies [Packing day filler]”
 5 years ago: “Pecan pie cake”
 6 years ago: “Ilex ‘bush’”
 7 years ago: “Attitudes *will* be adjusted!”
 8 years ago: “Jeanne & Raymond”
 9 years ago: “Poinsettia”
10 years ago: “A ‘spiritual’ row”

[ PXL_20211220_232619330S75x90Atm :: cell phone ]
20th December 2021 20th Dec 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise