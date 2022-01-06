Previous
Next
A distraction from post-surgery pain… by rhoing
Photo 3696

A distraction from post-surgery pain…

It’s a little difficult working on a jigsaw puzzle one-handed, but it’s a slight distraction from the pain. See yesterday’s post.
» “Holiday Lights”; artwork by Dominic Davison

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Bobbie & Clare”
 4 years ago: “PV = nRT (science experiment)”
 5 years ago: “Indoor climate on the brain… [Lame post #86]”
 6 years ago: “Shadows on steps”
 7 years ago: “Intertwined”
 8 years ago: “Grocery store parking lot”
 9 years ago: “Oh, Dad!” (My dad; not me!)
10 years ago: “Our guest room”
11 years ago: “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled…”

[ PXL_20220106_152032201S1176x846 :: cell phone ]
6th January 2022 6th Jan 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful puzzle and a great distraction for Clare.
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise