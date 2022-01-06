Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3696
A distraction from post-surgery pain…
It’s a little difficult working on a jigsaw puzzle one-handed, but it’s a slight distraction from the pain. See
yesterday’s post
.
»
“Holiday Lights”
; artwork by
Dominic Davison
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Bobbie & Clare”
4 years ago:
“PV = nRT (science experiment)”
5 years ago:
“Indoor climate on the brain… [Lame post #86]”
6 years ago:
“Shadows on steps”
7 years ago:
“Intertwined”
8 years ago:
“Grocery store parking lot”
9 years ago:
“Oh, Dad!”
(My dad; not me!)
10 years ago:
“Our guest room”
11 years ago:
“Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled…”
[ PXL_20220106_152032201S1176x846 :: cell phone ]
6th January 2022
6th Jan 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3716
photos
41
followers
32
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
6th January 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-p4a
,
eurographics
,
1000pce
,
dominic davison
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
Mags
ace
Beautiful puzzle and a great distraction for Clare.
September 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close