Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
YOU ARE THE SKY
“You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.” - Pema Chödrön
:: shot through a cheap wide-angle adapter on top of the 18-55mm. I love a good defect ::
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rich
@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine. I had an active project here years ago but I put the camera down for...
6
photos
1
followers
1
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
mountain
,
weather
,
trees
,
woods
,
clouds
,
rain
,
landscape
,
storm
,
summer
,
lake
,
forest
,
outdoor
,
majestic
,
wide-angle
,
wide angle
,
horizon
,
maine
,
terrain
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close