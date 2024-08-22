Previous
YOU ARE THE SKY by rich81
6 / 365

YOU ARE THE SKY

“You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather.” - Pema Chödrön

:: shot through a cheap wide-angle adapter on top of the 18-55mm. I love a good defect ::
22nd August 2024

Rich

@rich81
Hi. My name is Rich. I currently live in northern Maine.
1% complete

Photo Details

