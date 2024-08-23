Previous
drip drip drop by rich81
drip drip drop

Messing around with water crowns with my younger son as an eager assistant. Not a perfect setup (placement/lighting), but not bad for spur of the moment. Many many shots - turns out 3635th time/s the charm.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Rich

@rich81
Photo Details

Marj
Your intense photography technique has resulted in a rewarding photo outcome.
August 24th, 2024  
