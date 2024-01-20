Previous
Shadow Play by rickaubin
32 / 365

Shadow Play

The light from another room, shadows a chandelier light, and makes the stars on the wall appear to be floating.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise