Photo 1788
Did You Bring the Treats Today, Camera Face!
This guy was really giving me the stare, as if to say, I want my treats. But again, I was without, so after the shot, away he went.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
5018
photos
136
followers
33
following
5
2
1
365
NIKON D750
24th March 2020 11:20am
Public
squirrels-rick365
*lynn
ace
Great Title! makes me smile
March 25th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nice pov
March 25th, 2020
