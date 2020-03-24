Previous
Did You Bring the Treats Today, Camera Face! by rickster549
Photo 1788

Did You Bring the Treats Today, Camera Face!

This guy was really giving me the stare, as if to say, I want my treats. But again, I was without, so after the shot, away he went.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
*lynn ace
Great Title! makes me smile
March 25th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nice pov
March 25th, 2020  
