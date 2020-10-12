Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1990
Sunlit Gulf Fritillary Butterfly in the Sunlight!
Just happened to catch this one in the sunlight. The sun really lit it up.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5624
photos
149
followers
36
following
545% complete
View this month »
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
Latest from all albums
1988
1692
1989
1939
1693
1990
1940
1694
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th October 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely light and colors.
October 13th, 2020
amyK
ace
Super light and focus
October 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
"flat light" form underneath lighting up those wings. Excellent capture.
October 13th, 2020
