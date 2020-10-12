Previous
Sunlit Gulf Fritillary Butterfly in the Sunlight! by rickster549
Sunlit Gulf Fritillary Butterfly in the Sunlight!

Just happened to catch this one in the sunlight. The sun really lit it up.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson
Lovely light and colors.
October 13th, 2020  
amyK
Super light and focus
October 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
"flat light" form underneath lighting up those wings. Excellent capture.
October 13th, 2020  
