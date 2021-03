Tonight's Sunset Had a Little More Color to It!

As usual, when I left the house, there were clouds all over, but by time I got down to the river, they has started blowing on out. But guess there were still enough clouds to really add some color tonight. Just wish the kids in the two boats on the right hadn't been there and things would have been a lot nicer. They were drinking and screaming, cussing and yelling, so sort of took the quiet out of the evening.