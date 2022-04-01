Previous
Sunset at Low Tide! by rickster549
Photo 2526

Sunset at Low Tide!

The tide was down pretty low tonight. Seemed to add some additional ripples out there in the water. Fortunately, the wind had pretty much died down, so was almost calm tonight.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

