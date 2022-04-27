Sign up
Photo 2552
Uneventful Sunset Tongiht!
Another, thought it was going to be good tonight, but it didn't do a whole lot. Especially after the sun got down below the horizon.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
7310
photos
190
followers
53
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th April 2022 7:52pm
Tags
sunset-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful framing
April 28th, 2022
KWind
ace
Beautiful!! FAV.
April 28th, 2022
