Sunset and Silhouettes!

One from the other night, as I didn't get finished with the golf round this evening in time to get to any of my spots. And wouldn't you know it, as I was driving away from the course, I could see one of the most amazing sunsets that I've seen in a while. Just couldn't find a spot out there that I could stop and try to get some shots. Oh well, maybe next time. May have to scope out a new spot. Best on black if you have the time.