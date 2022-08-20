Previous
The Clouds Almost Blocked the Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2651

The Clouds Almost Blocked the Sunset!

Had a little bit of color tonight, but the lightning storms on either side of sunset was much more impressive.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Quite an interesting difference in the two.
August 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 21st, 2022  
