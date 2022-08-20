Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2651
The Clouds Almost Blocked the Sunset!
Had a little bit of color tonight, but the lightning storms on either side of sunset was much more impressive.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th August 2022 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Quite an interesting difference in the two.
August 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 21st, 2022
