Previous
Next
Photo 2652
Well, No Sunset Tonight!
Was lucky just to get out tonight. We had some major thunderstorms and heavy rains, as wasn't sure if it was going to pass or not, but luckily, it moved on and I was able to get down.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st August 2022 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
bkb in the city
But a beautiful shot none the less
August 22nd, 2022
*lynn
ace
Still beautiful and something different.
August 22nd, 2022
