Again, No Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Again, No Sunset Tonight!

But lucked out with some long exposures and got this lightning bolt. Probably best on black.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
It's a good thing those lightning bolts are staying on the far side of that water = that long exposure really shows them up! Scary looking so close to water.
August 27th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
August 27th, 2022  
amyK ace
Terrific lightning capture
August 27th, 2022  
