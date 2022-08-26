Sign up
Photo 2657
Again, No Sunset Tonight!
But lucked out with some long exposures and got this lightning bolt. Probably best on black.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7623
photos
184
followers
52
following
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
It's a good thing those lightning bolts are staying on the far side of that water = that long exposure really shows them up! Scary looking so close to water.
August 27th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
August 27th, 2022
amyK
ace
Terrific lightning capture
August 27th, 2022
