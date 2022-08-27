Previous
Guess Today Was Cloud Day Three! by rickster549
Guess Today Was Cloud Day Three!

And finally, the sunset picture for tonight. Had lots of those low hanging clouds. Just wish the sun hadn't been blocked out by the clouds on the horizon.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Amazing capture with wonderful light
August 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
On black, this looks like something you might see in a movie! Those clouds are fabulous!
August 28th, 2022  
