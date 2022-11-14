Previous
So Much For Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
So Much For Sunset Tonight!

Went down but wasn't expecting much, and not much happened tonight. The clouds were really moving and we were almost afraid that we were going to get wet, but fortunately, no rain.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Dawn ace
Nice line a clouds
November 15th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like Oregon
November 15th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Unusual to see that thick a cloud layer and no rain - still - colors are interesting
November 15th, 2022  
