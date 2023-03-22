Previous
We Had Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2860

We Had Sunset Tonight!

After last night, wasn't sure what tonight would bring. Fortunately, things cleared out and left just enough clouds out there to put off some pretty good color.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Rick

Diana ace
Beautifully captured as usual, love the silhouettes.
March 23rd, 2023  
