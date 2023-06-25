Previous
Moon Shot Tonight! by rickster549
Moon Shot Tonight!

No rain today, but the sunset got blocked out by one large cloud bank on the horizon. Saw the moon shining very bright, so figured I'd get a shot of it tonight instead of sunset. Best on black if you have the time.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Rick

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 26th, 2023  
Barb ace
Wow! Just wow!
June 26th, 2023  
