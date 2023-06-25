Sign up
Previous
Photo 2947
Moon Shot Tonight!
No rain today, but the sunset got blocked out by one large cloud bank on the horizon. Saw the moon shining very bright, so figured I'd get a shot of it tonight instead of sunset. Best on black if you have the time.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th June 2023 9:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 26th, 2023
Barb
ace
Wow! Just wow!
June 26th, 2023
