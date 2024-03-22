Previous
Last Night's Sunset Before the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
Photo 3213

Last Night's Sunset Before the Sun Went Down!

Very cloudy and rainy today, so had to use another one from last night. This was before the sun went down, so thought it was going to really light up, but as you saw from yesterdays post, it just got blocked out and no colors at all.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

