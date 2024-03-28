A Really Strange Sunset Tonight!

When we first got there tonight, it was totally clear skies overhead. We could see a line of clouds and rain north of the pier. After being there for a while, we noticed that the clouds were moving down towards us. And then all of a sudden, the winds picked up as these clouds were overhead and it almost felt like we were going to be blown off of the pier. Definitely, had to hold on the camera and tripod, as it would have been blown right over. And, then just a few more minutes, the winds started dying down. Whewwwww! Wasn't sure whether to run off of the pier or just hang on.