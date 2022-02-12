Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2428
Osprey Fly-Over!
Heard this one chirping as it was flying around overhead and finally saw it coming towards me. Started firing off shots until it was pretty much straight overhead.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7088
photos
193
followers
54
following
665% complete
View this month »
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Latest from all albums
2476
2180
2477
2427
2181
2478
2428
2182
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th February 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What nice detail on those wings underneath
February 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close