Photo 2603
Eastern Lubber Grasshoppers Taking a Stroll!
Lot of these guys around at this time. You've got to watch when you're walking on the sidewalk, or they might trip you up. Maybe not. Not sure if the one on top is just lazy, or if there might be some hanky-panky going on.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
7614
photos
185
followers
54
following
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2652
2355
2653
2602
2356
2654
2603
2357
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2022 12:11pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
My thought is definitely the latter! What a neat close-up - love their patterns.
August 24th, 2022
