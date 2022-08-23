Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshoppers Taking a Stroll! by rickster549
Photo 2603

Eastern Lubber Grasshoppers Taking a Stroll!

Lot of these guys around at this time. You've got to watch when you're walking on the sidewalk, or they might trip you up. Maybe not. Not sure if the one on top is just lazy, or if there might be some hanky-panky going on.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Rick

Milanie ace
My thought is definitely the latter! What a neat close-up - love their patterns.
August 24th, 2022  
