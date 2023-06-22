Previous
Osprey, Warming/Drying It's Wings!

Found this guy up there with the wings spread. Didn't look like the wings were wet, so maybe, it was just trying to warm them back up.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Rick

