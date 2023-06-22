Sign up
Previous
Photo 2892
Osprey, Warming/Drying It's Wings!
Found this guy up there with the wings spread. Didn't look like the wings were wet, so maybe, it was just trying to warm them back up.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8482
photos
174
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd June 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
