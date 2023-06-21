Previous
Another Lily Pad Flower! by rickster549
Photo 2891

Another Lily Pad Flower!

Not only are the lily pads gigantic, the flowers that are coming up form them are very also. This is one of the new flowers just about to open. Might have to get back down there and catch it after it opens.
21st June 2023

Rick

