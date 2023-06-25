Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 2895

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Was driving out of the park today, and saw this guy up on the bird house. Couldn't stop, so had to go up a ways and circle back. Fortunately, it was still there.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
