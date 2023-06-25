Sign up
Photo 2895
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Was driving out of the park today, and saw this guy up on the bird house. Couldn't stop, so had to go up a ways and circle back. Fortunately, it was still there.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
