Previous
One More Osprey Shot! by rickster549
Photo 2916

One More Osprey Shot!

Just can't resist getting shots of these birds. Just wish I could wait around long enough to watch them make their dive for the fish. Never fails, as soon as I walk away, they make the dive and I miss it.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise